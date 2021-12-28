Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,480 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after buying an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 77.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 384,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

EHC stock opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

