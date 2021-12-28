Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOR. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Shares of VOR stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 235.7% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.