Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Holdings Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,217,000 after purchasing an additional 349,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,197,000 after purchasing an additional 562,465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,148,000 after purchasing an additional 97,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.