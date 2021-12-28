Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,990,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,428,000 after buying an additional 1,741,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after buying an additional 1,501,792 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $27,233,863.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,829,965 shares of company stock valued at $312,075,701 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of U stock opened at $148.01 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.67.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

