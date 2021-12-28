Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $246.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $3,709,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $3,540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,250 shares of company stock valued at $133,473,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

