Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after purchasing an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,837,000 after acquiring an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average of $154.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.62 and a 1 year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

