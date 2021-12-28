Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 11,949 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,938,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,315,000 after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,277,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,662,000 after purchasing an additional 138,497 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,715,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,248,000 after acquiring an additional 180,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,692,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,858,000 after acquiring an additional 182,965 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.