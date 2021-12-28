Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,601 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $58.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

