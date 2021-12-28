Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VEA stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $53.49.

