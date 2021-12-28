Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $71.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.964 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.