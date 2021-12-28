Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after buying an additional 14,060,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,307,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,597,000 after purchasing an additional 967,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,269,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635,640 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

