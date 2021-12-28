Waves Enterprise Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $658,636.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.79 or 0.07922617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00076059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,364.52 or 1.00787763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008064 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

