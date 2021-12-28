Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.4% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 302,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $994,372,000 after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,393.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,461.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,440.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

