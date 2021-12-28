Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

WFRD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 2,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,163. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,344,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

