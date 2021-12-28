WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

