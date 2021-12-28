Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
12/28/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company's objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. "
12/20/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.
12/17/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/10/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.
12/9/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/4/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.
12/1/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/24/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.
11/23/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/17/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
