Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 91.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 864.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 85,741 shares of company stock valued at $186,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.