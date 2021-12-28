Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

