Widercoin (WDR) Market Cap Reaches $42,895.67

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $42,895.67 and approximately $24,162.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.03 or 0.07919853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,159.21 or 0.99828352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00053881 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

