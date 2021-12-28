WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives $4.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WLDBF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

WLDBF stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

