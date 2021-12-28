Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.35

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $4.96. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 6,889 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $26.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHLM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

