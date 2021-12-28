WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.32

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 6730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

