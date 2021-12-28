Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,958.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,906.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2,761.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

