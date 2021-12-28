WINk Tops 24 Hour Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012497 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003672 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031679 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00368295 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.