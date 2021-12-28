WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $596,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 149.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 24,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $781,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBI stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.01. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

