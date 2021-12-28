WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Getty Realty by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 342,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after buying an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Getty Realty by 875.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 152,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 334,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 112,462 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

GTY stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 93.71%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

