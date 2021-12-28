WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,195 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 13.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 46.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 27.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. LifeVantage Co. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

