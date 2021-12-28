WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 110,530 Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,530 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Palatin Technologies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 902.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 630,193 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,201 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

