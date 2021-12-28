WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,257 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Superior Industries International by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 40,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Superior Industries International by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 42,437 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Superior Industries International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 13,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $57,261.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $60,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 182,179 shares of company stock worth $1,025,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 4.53.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

