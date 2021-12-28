WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 81,897 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 81,897 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.