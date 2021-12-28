WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 202.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $327.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.61. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.