WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.55 and last traded at $51.49. Approximately 40,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 57,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the third quarter valued at $5,556,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 705,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after buying an additional 46,459 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 63.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

