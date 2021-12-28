Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post $628.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $637.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $620.70 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $509.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after buying an additional 394,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,083,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after buying an additional 1,364,335 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,688. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $44.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

