Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $444,874.33 and $3,507.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $6.78 or 0.00014208 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.43 or 0.07894110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00075908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,083.62 or 1.00752286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

