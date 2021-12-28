XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.73

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001498 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $199.47 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00059994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.84 or 0.07920077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00076701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,954.75 or 0.99856211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053430 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 288,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 271,616,377 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.