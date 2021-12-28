Xuez (XUEZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43,633.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a market cap of $64,523.86 and approximately $43,633.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,199,845 coins and its circulating supply is 4,233,412 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

