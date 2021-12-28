Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$5.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$7.85.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$569.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

YRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.68.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Daniel Racine acquired 15,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard acquired 20,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,028.88.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

