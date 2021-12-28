Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 1,130 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Dollar General stock opened at $224.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.93. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

