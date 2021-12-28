Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global comprises 1.1% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NV5 Global by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,200 over the last ninety days. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.57. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.86 and a 12-month high of $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

