Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $404,000 Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $68,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.17. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEIS. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

