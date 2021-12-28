Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases 1,100 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $560.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.81. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

