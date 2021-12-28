Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.45. Best Buy posted earnings of $3.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 183,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average of $113.27. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

