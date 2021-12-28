Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWIR. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $643.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $1,292,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 142.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 13.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 89,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $469,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

