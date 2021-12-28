Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWIR. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $643.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $1,292,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 142.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 13.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 89,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $469,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.