Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will report sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the highest is $3.29 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $10.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 95,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,415. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

