Zacks: Analysts Expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is ($0.77). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

AVIR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $94.17.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 70,998 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 301.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

