Zacks: Analysts Expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to Announce -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Canoo posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

GOEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 35,273,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 504.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Canoo has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

