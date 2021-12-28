Zacks: Analysts Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.11). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMV by 45.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IMV by 119.0% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 269,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

