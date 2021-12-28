Zacks: Analysts Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce sales of $2.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. Liquidia posted sales of $740,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 262.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $12.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $13.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $22.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 190,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,103. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $234.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liquidia by 205.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

