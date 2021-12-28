Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report $159.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.80 million and the lowest is $139.60 million. Amarin reported sales of $167.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $598.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $631.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $632.47 million, with estimates ranging from $519.40 million to $727.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 14.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 32.4% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 25.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.41. 3,021,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 2.18. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.