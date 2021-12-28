Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce $46.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $58.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $63.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $52.10 million, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $73.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.91. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $22.30.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 213.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,318,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,400 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,551 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

